Cherished family photos stolen in Olde Kensington: Community urged to help

A Philadelphia woman is reaching out to the community after cherished family photos were stolen from her car on Monday night.

What we know:

Ashley Corbi, a resident of Olde Kensington, discovered that family photos belonging to her late mother, Diane, were stolen from her car.

The photos included childhood memories, holidays, and birthdays, which were intended for a memorial event.

"She was certainly my best friend," said Corbi, reflecting on her mother's adventurous spirit.

The backstory:

Corbi's mother passed away from throat cancer on Dec. 16 at the age of 63.

In preparation for a celebration of life event, Corbi had gathered the photos from her mother's home.

"Her celebration of life is this weekend," said Corbi. "I wanted to gather up some things to have to memorialize her and commemorate her life."

Community appeal

Corbi and her husband, Vincent, are appealing to the community for help.

They say a neighbor's surveillance video captured someone walking away with the photos in three plastic bags.

"Nobody really would want something like that other than us," said Corbi. Vincent added, "There’s no value in these pictures to this man that ended up taking this."

What you can do:

The Corbis are asking residents to look out for two white plastic bags of loose photos and a gray bag of framed photos.

"This is going to hopefully bring the photos back to us," said Corbi. If anyone has information or finds the photos, they are encouraged to contact Ashley through Facebook.

The family hopes the community's vigilance will lead to their return.