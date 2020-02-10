Cherry Hill family warns of ‘skullbreaker’ challenge on TikTok

A Cherry Hill family has a warning for parents and teens about the "skullbreaker" challenge on TikTok that landed their son in the hospital with a head injury.

"He was laying down, non-responsive, and they had called the ambulance," Stacy Shenker said.

Two weeks ago, Stacy and Marc Shenker got the call from their son's middle school in Cherry Hill. Their 13-year-old was rushed to a Cooper Hospital with a head injury.

"There was a prank that the kids were doing they had seen on TikTok," Stacy explained.

Videos online show two people trick a third into jumping, then they kick their feet out from under them.

The Shenker's son is still recovering from a severe concussion.

"These are not funny jokes. They can put a kid in the hospital and could potentially kill someone," Mark said.

The last thing the family wants are copycats but they wanted to tell their story to warn other parents to talk to their kids about this and any other viral craze hitting social media.

"One little thing that you do that you may think is funny can change your life forever," Stacy said.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports the Cherry Hill Police Department is investigating.

