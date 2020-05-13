Cherry Hill ophthalmologist sees patients through at-home online monitoring site

A Cherry Hill ophthalmologist is seeing some patients through an at-home online monitoring site during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ophthalmologist Jesse Richman conducted a necessary follow-up exam on his patient Karen Bonin at his Cherry Hill, New Jersey office on Wednesday. He was able to check on her on the other side of a plexiglass barrier and Karen is okay with that. It’s not the only safety practice they have.

“When we get close neither of us will talk,” said Richman.

They won’t say a word until the end. Since the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Richman has started seeing some of his patients on an at-home online monitoring site that he and another doctor, internationally renowned Wills Eye Glaucoma specialist Dr. George Spaeth developed.

The monitoring site is mostly used for research projects like identifying eye diseases among people in remote areas with little to no access to eye care.

“The idea is someone can access their vision at home in between checkups and that info can go to their doctor and they can be part of their management monitoring remotely using the test called SPARCS," he explained.

The system looks like a video game with quick-moving boxes with strips. FOX 29’s Joyce Evans tried out the system to see what it was like, saying it was fun at first but then got a lot more difficult.

“The test itself can identify if someone has an eye problem, an actual eye disease, not just if someone needs the glass or not," Richman added.

