Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, dead at 96

Cher's mother Georgia Holt is dead at 96.

A representative for the music icon confirmed the passing to Fox News Digital.

The 76-year-old had previously tweeted out "Mom is gone."

Cher, who frequently communicates through Twitter, shared in September that her absence from the social platform was due to her mother's battle with pneumonia.

"Sorry I’ve Been Mia," she wrote on Sept. 9.

"Mom’s Been Sick Off & On.She Just Got Out Of Hosp.She Had Pneumonia. She’s Getting Better".

Cynthia McFadden interviews the legendary Cher, who produced a documentary about her mother Georgia Holt - who at age 86 has released her first album. (Photo by Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Expand

In addition to Cher, Holt leaves behind Georganne LaPierre, 71 whom she shared with her second husband, John Southall.

Throughout her life, Holt was married six times, twice to her first husband and Cher's biological father John Sarkisian.

Georgia Holt attends the WIN Awards at Santa Monica Bay Womans Club on December 11, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Expand

Both daughters were adopted by her third husband, Gilbert Hartmann LaPiere.

