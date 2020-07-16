Chester Children’s Chorus releases song in response to George Floyd's death

The Chester Children’s Chorus recreated a song, originally about the death of Eric Garner, and released a music video in response to the death of George Floyd.

"So our children would have the opportunity to grieve as a choir," said chorus Founder and musical director John Alston.

Shamir Bryant, a member, continued, "It took a lot of emotion into that video, and even watching it now, it still hits. It's just sad that it's happening.”

Bryant says that it is very important that people see their video, even though they have not seen each other in several months due to the pandemic. They are both optimistic about what the future holds.

"I want them to know this is our life. This is what we have to go through every day. There is always a possibility of change. There's always hope," said Brooks.

