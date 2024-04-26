Chester County man charged in shooting death of wife, daughter

A Chester County man is charged with the murder of his wife and daughter.

State police say 76-year-old Roger Hanks shot and killed the two in their home in East Marlborough Township Thursday night.

Investigators say Hanks told them he was cleaning his gun when his wife said he "sits around too much" and they began arguing.

He admitted he threatened to shoot her, but says the gun then went off.

When his daughter walked in, he told investigators it went off again.

Both women died at the scene.

Police say the suspect also said he had been drinking.