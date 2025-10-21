Chester County pharmacy fined $1M for compounding GLP-1 medications in uninspected facilities

The Brief Boothwyn Pharmacy fined $1 million for compounding injectable weight-loss drugs in unlicensed facilities. The pharmacy's license is on probation until proper inspections are completed, and the fine is paid. The fine emphasizes consumer protection and adherence to pharmacy regulations.



A Chester County pharmacy is facing a $1 million fine for its handling of a version of popular injectable weight-loss drugs. The state has also placed Boothwyn Pharmacy's license on probation.

State investigation reveals violations

What we know:

The Department of State's investigation revealed that Boothwyn Pharmacy was compounding GLP-1 medications in uninspected rooms within its main building.

The pharmacy was producing over a thousand doses each day, which were then taken to a second building for inspection, verification, and packaging. The second building had never been inspected or approved for such use by the State Board of Pharmacy.

The pharmacy located in a Kennett Square industrial park has been in business since 1977.

Owners admitted to violating the Pharmacy Act and State Board of Pharmacy regulations. As part of a consent agreement,

Boothwyn must pay the remainder of the $1 million civil penalty within a year, obtain proper inspection approvals, and provide proof of Compounding Pharmacy Accreditation.

What they're saying:

Dr. Mike Cirigliano from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania commented on the situation, stating, "It’s legitimate as long as it’s done by reputable people that are licensed that are know what they’re doing and in sites if you will regulated and inspected."

He noted that the popularity and high cost of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wygovy have led many patients to seek lower-cost options from compounding pharmacies.

A spokesperson for Boothwyn Pharmacy stated, "The Pharmacy has implemented a series of strategic operational enhancements, including strengthening processes and key staffing improvements in response to concerns raised by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

The statement also read: "Boothwyn Pharmacy has successfully passed inspection by the Pennsylvania State Board of Pharmacy and has been certified for safe operations by an independent validation firm."

A spokesperson says they are not aware of any patient having experienced an adverse effect from any medication it compounded.

Dig deeper:

The Shapiro Administration, led by Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt, has made it clear that protecting the health and safety of Pennsylvanians is a top priority.

Schmidt emphasized that the $1 million penalty sends a strong message to licensees who fail to follow the law.

The Department of State conducted four inspections of Boothwyn Pharmacy between November 2024 and March 2025.

During this time, Boothwyn staff never informed inspectors that compounding was taking place or that the unlicensed building was operating as a drug processing facility.

In a consent agreement with the Department, Boothwyn admitted to violating the Pharmacy Act and State Board of Pharmacy regulations.

Before the Pharmacy Board signed the consent agreement, Boothwyn placed $500,000 of the civil penalty in escrow with the Department. Boothwyn can apply to have its license removed from probationary status but must comply with a host of agreed-upon requirements first, including: