Chester and Montgomery County neighborhoods dig out after major snowstorm

The Brief Crews in Chester and Montgomery counties cleared main and side roads after a major snowstorm. Residents faced tough shoveling due to a layer of ice on top of more than a foot of snow in some areas. Many said it was nice to see a big snowstorm after years without one, but most are ready for spring.



Residents in Chester and Montgomery counties spent the day digging out after a major snowstorm left more than a foot of snow in some neighborhoods, with a layer of ice making shoveling especially difficult.

Crews clear roads, but residents face icy driveways

What we know:

Crews worked to clear both main and side roads, but the snow had to go somewhere, leaving residents with the challenge of clearing their driveways and sidewalks.

"Yesterday was so easy because it’s light and fluffy and then it accumulated," said Rocky Galinta of Paoli.

A layer of ice formed on top of the snow, making it much heavier and harder to remove.

"It became heavy now, so it’s a little hard, so just do it slowly, no rush," said Galinta.

Residents in Malvern, Chester County, saw some of the highest snow totals in the area, with more than a foot reported by the National Weather Service.

"I didn’t expect 12 inches but you gotta be prepared for it," said Mike Sweeney of Malvern.

Many people with snow blowers found the job easier, but those shoveling by hand struggled with the weight and thickness of the snow.

"It’s so heavy though, you pretty much have to like six inches, six inches again, it’s at least a foot out here," said Nyk Rusin, who owns a snow removal company.

Some residents described the process as slow and challenging. "You have to whack it on top and then shovel it out," said Henry Briggs of Malvern. "It was about that much ice on top of the snow, I figured this would be really easy because it would be puffy, it wasn’t easy," said Briggs.

Salt trucks continued to work into the afternoon to prevent roads from freezing overnight.

Neighbors help each other and look ahead to spring

The backstory:

Some residents said they were glad to see a big snowstorm after years without one, but many are ready for warmer weather.

"I’m fine, I’m ready for spring," said Sweeney.

Kids in the neighborhood often helped with shoveling for some extra cash, and some people found that waiting to clear the snow may have been the better option.

"Would’ve been better off if I hadn’t snow-blowed yesterday. There was enough room to get the snow blower underneath the ice this morning, but I managed to get through it you, just gotta take your time and push down on it, it’ll get through," said Joseph Swan of Collegeville.

Briggs shared his own plan for escaping the cold.

"My kids are taking me to Florida on Wednesday for four days, perfect timing! Can’t wait," said Briggs.

While opinions were mixed on whether people are tired of the snow, most agreed it was nice to see a real winter storm after a long stretch without one.