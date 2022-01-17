Chicago woman reports being carjacked just days after getting car back from previous carjacking

A Chicago woman who reported being carjacked on Saturday night had just gotten her car back after she was carjacked three days earlier, according to a local report.

A 39-year-old female was sitting inside her car in the 5100 block of N. Broadway around midnight when three unknown men wearing all black, ski masks, and rack suits approached her, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) told Fox News on Monday morning.

The men pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle before fleeing with the car. No one has been arrested as of early Monday, police said.

The woman was also the victim of a previous carjacking that happened in the 5400 block of N. Winthrop at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, CWB Chicago reported.

In that incident, a 39-year-old woman had been sitting in her car when three unknown Black men approached her, police told Fox News. One man pointed a handgun at her head while the other two suspects pulled her out of the car. The suspects then fled with the victim’s car.

Police said that while officers were able to return the victim’s car to her later that day, according to CWB Chicago, no arrests were immediately made.

Chicago police have received 70 reports of carjackings year-to-date as of Thursday, and have made more than 56 carjacking-related arrests, the department said in an email to Fox News Digital last week.

CPD Superintendent David O. Brown on Thursday attributed the high number of arrests to the work of CPD's vehicular hijacking task force. Last year, the department announced it would bolster the task force, adding 40 officers and strengthening community engagement efforts.

A rash of carjackings in cities across the country have made headlines in recent weeks, including in Philadelphia, where two drivers each with a license to carry a firearm fought back against their armed assailants during separate incidents.

In New York City, there were reports of three carjacking incidents taking place within the span of an hour in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Like Chicago, police in Philadelphia and other parts of the country have said they have contributed more resources to fighting an uptick of carjackings. Philadelphia police said they have received nearly 90 reports of carjacking incidents since the start of the new year.

To help citizens combat the rise in carjackings and car thefts, police in cities across the country, from California to Washington, D.C., have given tips to the public on how to protect themselves and avoid falling victim to such a crime.

