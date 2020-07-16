Chicago's Lightfoot calls White House's McEnany a 'Karen' after reported 'derelict mayor' slight

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a "Karen" on Twitter Thursday, after reportedly being mentioned as a "derelict mayor" during a press briefing.

White House correspondent for Time Magazine Brian Bennett originally mentioned the slight on his Twitter account, before the message was picked up by Lightfoot.

"White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany just called Lori Lightfoot 'the derelict mayor of Chicago' and said she should request federal help to secure the city," he had initially written.

Lightfoot, a Democrat, then followed up with her own Tweet which referred to McEnany as "Karen" -- a pejorative term that has come to prominence to label a demanding, middle-aged white woman who displays a sense of overbearing entitlement in various societal confrontations.

"Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth." she wrote.

Fox News reached out to the White House press office but did not receive a response to the request for comment.

Advertisement

Hours later, another child was shot in Chicago. The 5-month-old boy was grazed in the head as the city is experiencing an uptick in violence this summer following the coronavirus lockdown and death of George Floyd.

FOX 32 News contributed to this report.

READ MORE @ FOXNEWS.COM