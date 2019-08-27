Chickie's & Pete's raises $30,000 for families of fallen police officers

Famous crabfries helped raise a phenomenal amount of money for families of fallen police officers.

In July, Chickie’s and Pete’s held it’s 5th annual “Crabfries for Heroes” event, during which they offered crabfries for $1.

When the event was finished, they raised a total of $30,000.

Tuesday, the company presented the check to Philadelphia’s Fraternal Order of Police for the Survivors' Fund.

Chickie's and Pete's says it's their way of saying “thank you” to those who dedicate themselves to our community.

“Now more than ever we feel that we have to recognize and show how much we appreciate being safe and how the police officers in the city of Philadelphia the survivors need to take care of their children,” an official from the company said.

The popular restaurant has raised more $110,000 for the fund.

The CEO and founder says plans for next year’s event are already in the works.