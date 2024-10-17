Child, 3, dies after being struck by vehicle in South Jersey: officials

Tragedy has struck in South Jersey as a 3-year-old child died from injuries after he was struck by a car.

Police in Evesham Township announced the death of the little boy Thursday. Officials said the tragic incident happened Wednesday afternoon, about 12:30, near Holtec Drive and Route 73, in Burlington County.

The 3-year-old child, a Lindenwold resident, was hit by a vehicle traveling south. First responders immediately began life-saving efforts and then the child was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Sadly, the boy passed away Thursday, officials said.

The driver, an 81-year-old Cherry Hill resident, remained at the scene Wednesday and was cooperating with police.

Evesham Township police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with any information to contact them at 856-983-1116, or by using the confidential tip line 856-983-4699, email KennedyS@eveshampd.org, or anonymous tips texted to ETPDTIP to 847411.