Child, 3, injured after argument and shooting in Port Richmond parking lot, police say

article

A three-year-old was shot in the leg after a reported argument between two tow truck drivers in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood early Sunday.

Officials say the shooting happened near a Jiffy Lube parking lot on the 3700 block of Aramingo Avenue, around 12:15 Sunday morning.

Two tow truck drivers were sitting in their vehicles in the parking lot. Police say an argument ensued and they both got out of their trucks, eventually leading to a physical altercation.

One of the men retrieved a handgun from his tow truck and began firing in the direction of the other truck.

A three-year-old child sitting in the second truck was shot in the leg, officials said. The child was taken to Episcopal Hospital in the second tow truck and subsequently transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where the child was listed in stable condition.

Shell casings are seen after a shooting in a Port Richmond parking lot that injured a three-year-old.

Police are searching for the gunman. He was reportedly driving a black truck with tinted windows and a tow hitch underneath it. Police say the truck has no markings. They are hoping surveillance video will shed light on the incident.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

