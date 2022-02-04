Suspects sought in deadly New Year's Day triple shooting in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for a two suspects in shooting that left one man dead and two women injured on New Year's Day.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 on the 100 block of Luray Street.

Police say Jonathan Grimes, 33, was involved in a verbal dispute with one of the suspects as they left a club.

Following the dispute, investigators say surveillance video showed two suspects retrieving handguns from a vehicle before opening fire.

Grimes was struck multiple times and later died from his injuries. Two 23-year-old women also suffered gunshot wounds to their legs in the shooting.

Philadelphia police say they are now searching for the two suspects, as well as two women who were with them. They are also searching for an another man who may have witnessed the incident.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact police.

