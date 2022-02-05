Man dead after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an unidentified man.

Officials said the shooting occurred early Saturday, on the 1400 block of West Toronto Street, in North Philadelphia, around 3:45.

An unidentified man was found suffering from three gunshot wounds when officers arrived. He died at the scene.

Police said no weapon have been found and no arrests have been made. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

