Couple killed after they were hit by vehicle in Allentown: officials

article

An evening stroll took a deadly turn when a couple were hit and killed by a motor vehicle.

The couple was believed to be out for an evening walk when the tragedy unfolded, officials said.

They were walking near West Chew Street and North Main Street, in Allentown, Friday night just after 8:15.

Officials would only say the pair were married and the man was 83-years old. The woman was 80. Their identities were not released.

No other details regarding the incident, including whether the driver of the vehicle stopped, were released.

Officials did say an investigation is ongoing with Allentown police and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.