Child, 9, dies at Hersheypark's The Boardwalk water park

The Brief A 9-year-old child died Thursday night at Hersheypark's The Boardwalk water park. Lifeguards and medics performed life-saving treatment at the park before the child was taken to the hospital. The child's identity and the cause of death have not been released.



A 9-year-old child died Thursday night at Hersheypark's The Boardwalk water park, officials announced.

"Our hearts break for this child and the child's family," CEO John Lawn said in a statement posted to social media.

What we know:

Lifeguards at Hersheypark's The Boardwalk noticed the 9-year-old was in distress and "performed an immediate rescue."

The child was given life-saving treatment by lifeguards and medics at the park before being taken to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

"Despite everyone's tireless efforts, the child did not recover," Hersheypark CEO John Lawn said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said exactly where in the park the tragic incident unfolded.

The child's identity and cause of death have also not been released.

What they're saying:

Hersheypark CEO John Lawn assured visitors that safety remains their top priority.

"Your safety and well-being drive every decision we make," he said. "We will thoroughly investigate this tragedy and honor the memory of the young guest by continuing our focus on ensuring the safety of our guests at Hersheypark."