Chill: Disney finally released the first full ‘Frozen 2’ trailer

After teasing audiences with a dialogue-free teaser trailer in February, Disney has now released the first full trailer for “Frozen 2.”

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2013 Disney hit seemingly takes a darker tack, as Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) swims through stormy waves and encounters mysterious creatures. Strangely, and perhaps importantly, we notice that the water does not freeze from her touch.

We see the ice queen joined by Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) as they leave the kingdom of Arendelle to travel through raging waterfalls and past eerie monuments to uncover the true past of their home.

“We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world. Now we must hope they are enough,” says Pabbie (Ciarán Hinds), the troll who helped Elsa in the first film.

Though the trailer shows various fabled characters and perilous fire which hinder their quest, Anna promises, “I won’t let anything happen to her.”

Set for release in November, directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee are returning to deliver a promising sequel. The Oscar-winning team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will also return to bring the magic back to life with new songs.

Released in 2013, “Frozen” was the highest-grossing animated film, with over $1.3 billion generated worldwide in ticket sales. The movie snagged two Academy Awards, two Grammys and many other accolades.

With this sequel as well as “Toy Story 4” and the live-action Lion King nearing release, Disney is looking to have a magical year.