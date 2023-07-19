Chill Moody, Mann Music Center celebrate 50 years of hip hop with historic performance, new role

It was a historic night at the Mann Center, celebrating 50 years of hip hop, culminating with a performance from the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Mann’s very first community artist.

For the first time ever, the 47-year-old venue named a Community Artist in Residence, West Philly native, rapper and entrepreneur, Chill Moody.

"I used to walk past this venue all the time and thought about performing here," Moody explained. "And, now we’re not only performing here, but we are curating performances and performing with an orchestra. I mean, come on."

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop, Moody helped perform "Black Metropolis," and not just with two turntables and a microphone, but with the 90-piece Philadelphia Orchestra behind him. Two cultures colliding to honor a musical genre that became an entire culture.

"I was born into the hip hop culture," Moody said. "It was how we dressed, it’s how we talked. It’s the music we listened to."

The free concert mixed rap, spoken word, classical music, dance and visual art.

"I was born in the same year. I’ll be 50 at the end of the year. I love the artistry of it and the creativity of the lyricism," Donna Bush stated.

Photographer Tony Ward continued, "It’s very special for him and it’s very special for Philadelphia."

"Awesome, awesome. Enlightening bringing everyone together, just being able to share and take in music that touches the soul," Linette Hosendorf added.

The hip hop culture can be traced back to a New York block party, back in August of 1973. Five decades later, Moody hopes to continue to inspire others with the music and the culture.

"That’s what we want to show through this show, is how universal the language of music is, period. But, also hip hop as a connector, as a bridge for all people. All genres," Moody said.