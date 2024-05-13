Human remains found in South Jersey identified as NY man missing since 2011

article

The death of a man missing for more than a decade is now under investigation after human remains discovered in 2021 were finally identified.

Kevin Morris was reported missing on Staten Island, New York, in October 2011. He was 32 years old at the time.

His remains were found in Galloway Township in June 2021, but were not identified until recently.

Officials say the circumstances of his death are under investigation, but did not provide further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, or police.