Weather Authority: Chilly Sunday night gives way to beautiful Monday

What a gorgeous Mother’s Day across the Delaware Valley. While a little cool at the shore, most of the region saw blue skies and warm temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight it will be a bit chilly as temperatures will drop into the upper 40s, under partly cloudy skies.

Monday will be nearly as beautiful as Sunday, with more sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Clouds return Tuesday, as chances for showers in the evening creep into the forecast. It won’t be a steady rain, just more of drizzle.

Winds pick up Tuesday night, creating a windy Wednesday.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry. Low: 49

MONDAY: Sunny skies. High: 76, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Evening showers. High: 78, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Windy, cool. High: 68, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 72, Low: 52

FRIDAY: A nice day. High: 74, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Evening storms. High: 76, Low: 58