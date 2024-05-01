Broad Street Run 2024: Everything you need to know about Philly's annual 10-mile race

The 45th annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place this Sunday in Philadelphia.

Organizers say it's the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic that the 10-mile race has reached its capacity of 40,000 runners who will sprint down one of the city's most famous thoroughfares.

"I’m excited to celebrate all of the runners participating in the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run this year," Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said. "Welcoming 40,000 runners back to Broad Street is a meaningful opportunity to showcase Philadelphia at its best. I hope everyone comes out to cheer and show their spirit!"

Here's everything you need to know as the city prepares to welcome in runners and supporters for the nation’s largest 10-mile race!

When is the Broad Street Run?

The Broad Street Run will happen on Sunday, May 5 at 7:30 a.m.

Where is the starting line and finish line?

The Broad Street Run will start at Broad and Fisher streets and end at the Navy Yard.

Runners follow Broad Street through parts of North Philadelphia, Center City, South Philly and Old City.

For the first time in three years, the race will end at the Navy Yard in Old City.

Organizers say construction projects prevented the finish line being at the Navy Yard in the previous three years.

Where can spectators watch?

Spectators are welcome to cheer on runners all along the Broad Street running course.

The Broad Street Run's website suggests several areas for spectators to cheer on runners, including North Broad Street along the Temple University Campus, the west side of City Hall near Dilworth Plaza, and South Broad Street along the Avenue of the Arts.

Will there be any road closures?

The city will begin a series of phased road closures starting Sunday at 2 a.m. There will be no parking permitted on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard from 2 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The race start area on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue will close to traffic at 4 a.m., and Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Erie Avenue will close at 7 a.m. The remainder of the course along Broad Street will close to traffic at 7:45 a.m.

The following off-ramps on I-76 will be closed on Sunday, May 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westbound I-76, Exit #349 (PA-611 - Broad Street / Sports Complex) to 1300 Pollock Street

Eastbound I-76, Exit #349 (PA-611 - Broad Street / Sports Complex) to 1400 Curtin Street

The following off-ramps on I-95 will be closed on Sunday, May 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northbound / Southbound I-95 (Exit #17)

The city says it expects streets to begin reopening around noon after they have been serviced and cleared by sanitation workers. During the race, Philadelphia police will have officers on duty to help motorists find detours around the race course.

The city is encouraging people to use SEPTA services to get around the city on Sunday morning. More information on SEPTA lines can be found on their website.

Where can runners park for free?

Those participating in the Broad Street Run can park for free at the sports complex in South Philadelphia and take the SEPTA Broad Street Line to the starting area.

No parking will be available near the starting line. All vehicles must be removed from the sports compex lot by 1 p.m. to allow for fans attending the Phillies game.