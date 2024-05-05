Broad Street Run 2024: Tens of thousands cross finish line for Philly's annual race

article

"Congratulations on completing the 2024 Broad Street Run!"

A moment of celebration for thousands of runners as they crossed the finish line to complete Philadelphia's 45th annual Broad Street Run on Sunday.

Wet roads were no match for more than 40,000 runners ages 8 to 92, who came from all over the country to lace up their sneakers for the fastest and largest 10-mile running course in the nation.

Hosted by the Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation, it starts north at Broad and Fisher and ends at the Navy Yard.

The run kicked off at 7:30 a.m. and saw the first runner cross the finish line just 47 minutes later!

2024 winners

Male overall

Kevin McDonnell: 47:32:32

Zack Holden: 47:44:12

Owen Ritz: 48:06:67

Female overall

Amber Zimmerman: 52:51:16

Regan Rome: 54:52:87

Elizabeth Chikotas: 55:12:76

Overall non-binary

Winter Parts: 52:38:10

Josh Fernandez: 55:32:91

Will Newman: 56:04:99

FOX 29's Ellen Kolodziej was live at the finish line for some incredible moments, from veteran runners to one man who decided to run his first Broad Street Run just hours ago!