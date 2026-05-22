Chilly, windy and rainy Memorial Day Weekend kicks off in Ocean City, New Jersey

The unofficial start of summer kicked off in Ocean City with a ceremonial plunge and key-turning event, even as windy, wet weather kept many bundled up instead of sunbathing, according to FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

A chilly, windy start to summer traditions

Ocean City’s summer season began with a costumed plunge into the ocean and a ceremonial unlocking of the water. "I am King Triton. Welcoming back to Ocean City. Our out-of-town guests, we our local businesses thrive on them and we do this every year to say thank you," said Pat Logue of Ocean City.

Families and visitors braved the 55-degree weather, with some choosing to hunker down under canopies or head indoors. "We’re making the best of it we planned this a couple months ago," said Sandy Lucente of Bethlehem.

On the boardwalk, coffee shops and arcades were busy as people found ways to enjoy the holiday weekend indoors. "It’s going to be raining most of the weekend so we’re going to be inside playing some cards. We just came down with no plans," said Asher Lankin of Doylestown.

The start of summer in Ocean City is about more than just the weather—it’s about tradition, community and safety.

The Szostek family from Norristown shared that, rain or shine, their annual trip is about making memories. "Today is not the best weather day but we’ve had better ones but we’ve had a great experience for them to share the Jersey shore and all the traditions," said Dan Szostek. "You take it rolls. We’ve got some good movies in some karaoke last night at home. We’re just hanging out and having fun," said Vicki Szostek.

A reminder about beach safety

As the summer season begins, officials and families are reminding visitors to swim only at guarded beaches. There was mention of the 20 year old Exton man who went missing Monday after boogy boarding 200 yards off shore of the 10th Street beach. Lifeguards do not start patrolling until today. Officials say the search has now become a recovery mission.

The start of summer in Ocean City is about more than just the weather—it’s about tradition, community and safety.