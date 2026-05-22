At least 8 displaced after fire in Bristol; multiple families lose homes, Red Cross steps in

The Brief A two-alarm fire in Bristol, Bucks County, displaced eight people on Friday, May 22. More than 100 firefighters from 15 departments responded, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.



Several families are without homes after a two-alarm fire broke out around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, in Bristol, according to fire officials. The fire forced eight people out of their homes, and some lost all their belongings.

What we know:

Fire officials say the flames broke out around 10:00 a.m. and it took more than 100 firefighters from 15 departments to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, but eight people are now displaced and some lost everything they own.

Neighbors described seeing sparks and flames quickly spread, raising fears that the fire could impact the entire block.

"Once it starts it’s all connected so it’s just gonna affect everybody down the line here and then not only that but the wires they started sparking so that was the next thing like what if it catches everybody else?" said Christelle Miller, a neighbor.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families with shelter, food, and clothing.

Fire victims share their experiences

Why you should care:

Some residents say they are still in shock, while others are frustrated and want answers about the fire and emergency response.

"And I just kept screaming and screaming and screaming," said Nicholas Tryon, a fire victim, describing the moment he saw the flames.

Tryon said, "It’s like my hair is on fire dude and it is crumbling crackling on the wire just sparks are shooting everywhere man and then all I can think is to grab the cat." He and his family, along with five others, made it out safely.

Randy, another fire victim, said the fire started on the second floor above him and spread quickly. He has no fire insurance and now faces an uncertain future. "I don’t know where I’m gonna go live I don’t know what I’m gonna do about any clothes or anything you know what I mean I just don’t know?" said Randy.

Some residents questioned the emergency response time. Tryon said, "How could it possibly have taken that freakin long? I’m sorry get mad at me township whatever but I’m just being honest it took too damn long."

Fire officials respond to concerns

Fire officials say they understand the frustration but responded as quickly as possible. "It just seems like a lifetime when your whole house, your whole life is burning up in front of you but I can say that the first apparatus was here in five minutes," said the assistant chief.

Assistant Chief AJ DeAngelis of the Bristol Borough Fire Department said, "And we do have people at home from work today so they were in their house when the fire was reported also being a holiday weekend we have more firefighters around right off the bat so that helped me immensely to the beginning of the fire."

Despite the losses, some victims are focusing on what matters most. "Things can be replaced you know I got my girl. I got my kid that’s all I need but the hardest part it’s gonna be trying to explain this to him when you can’t explain this to a nonverbal child it’s going to be tough," said Tryon.

The fire has left many families facing uncertainty as they begin to recover from the damage.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.