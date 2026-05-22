Jefferson Methodist Hospital to reopen Saturday after power outage forced patient evacuations

The Brief Jefferson-Methodist Hospital will reopen on Saturday after a basement flood caused a power outage earlier this week. Over 100 patients were forced to evacuate the hospital and be transported to nearby healthcare facilities. No injuries were reported as a result of the power outage or evacuation process.



Jefferson-Methodist Hospital will reopen on Saturday after a power outage forced 120 patients to be evacuated to other facilities.

What we know:

Officials say a flood in the basement of the hospital on Tuesday night knocked out power and forced over 100 patients to be transported to nearby healthcare facilities.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters there was about 3-feet of water measured in the flood. He added that it could be days until power is fully restored.

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Emergency teams from the police department, fire and EMS departments, and the Office of Emergency Management assisted in moving patients to surrounding healthcare facilities.

The hospital announced on Friday that it would reopen on Saturday after being cleared by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"With power now restored, Jefferson Methodist will resume its critical operations in South Philadelphia ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend," the hospital said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Jefferson Health did not reveal what caused the flood that lead to the power outage.

What they're saying:

CEO Joseph Cacchione credited the "swift reopening" to "the dedication, coordination, and rapid response of hundreds of Jefferson colleagues and partners who worked around-the-clock to maintain patients' uninterrupted care."