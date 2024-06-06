Chipotle giving away free burritos during NBA Finals: How the deal works

Chipotle is giving basketball fans the chance to win free burritos and other entrées during the 2024 NBA finals.

As part of its "Free Throws, Free Codes" deal, the fast-casual chain is giving away up to 17,500 free entrées per game during the men's professional basketball championship series.

RELATED: National Donut Day deals: How to get free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin'

When a player makes all their free throws at the line during NBA Finals games, Chipotle said it will drop a text-to-claim code on its X account @CHIPOTLETWEETS .

The chain shared several examples of what would qualify for the deal:

A player is fouled on a two-point shot and makes both free throws

A player is fouled on a three-point shot and makes all three free throws

A player is fouled after a made basket, either a two-point shot or three-point shot, and converts their one free throw on the "and 1" opportunity

A player makes the one free throw after a technical foul is assessed to their opponent

A player makes both free throws after a flagrant foul is assessed to their opponent

Chipotle said the first 500 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a code for a free entrée from Chipotle. It will give away "up to 17,500 free entrées per game."

The chain said the free burrito codes are valid for any regularly-priced entrée through July 6, 2024, and valid in the U.S. only.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.