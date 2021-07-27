CHP pursuit of speeding driver in the San Fernando Valley

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a vehicle wanted for speeding in the San Fernando Valley on Monday morning.

Officers initiated the pursuit of a silver-colored Nissan sedan around 9:15 a.m. in the Arleta area. The driver moved westbound down the 118 Freeway into the Granada Hills area, through Porter Ranch and into Simi Valley.

Two occupants were inside the wanted vehicle.

CHP officers used spike strips to slow the driver on the California 23 Freeway in the Moorpark area before using a pit maneuver to disable the vehicle.

The male driver was taken into custody without further incident. His female passenger was also taken into custody.

Additional details were not immediately available.

