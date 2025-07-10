Man charged in North Philadelphia shooting that claimed life of 16-year-old boy

The Brief Zaakir McClendon, 20, was charged with the murder of 16-year-old Nafis Betrand-Hill in April. Investigators say over two dozen shell casings from two different caliber guns were found at the scene.



A 20-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who died in a barrage of gunfire last April in Philadelphia.

Zaakir McClendon was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, weapons offenses, and other crimes.

What we know:

Investigators say on the night of April 13, 16-year-old Nafis Betrand-Hill was shot several times on the 2300 block of Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Over two dozen spent shell casings from two different caliber guns were found by police at the scene of the deadly shooting.

Betrand-Hill was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Nearly three months after the murder, authorities announced the arrest of 20-year-old Zaakir McClendon.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what sparked the deadly shooting.