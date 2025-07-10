Man charged with murder in 2011 Camden cold case stabbing

article

The Brief Kenyar Hill, 46, was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 42-year-old Brian Holden in the Fall of 2011. Investigators believe Hill stabbed Holden during a fight after a sexual encounter between Hill and Holden's girlfriend. Hill was accused of the murder after a 2022 DNA test called him as a "high stringency match," sparking a new lead.



Investigators in Camden believe they have the man responsible for a cold-case stabbing that happened over a decade ago.

Kenyar Hill, 46, was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 42-year-old Brian Holden in the Fall of 2011.

Investigators say that Hill became a suspect in 2022 after his DNA was a match to a sample taken from the crime scene.

The backstory:

Investigators believe the deadly stabbing happened during a confrontation between Holden and Hill at an abandoned house on Mecahnic Street in October 2011.

During an interview with police, the victim's girlfriend said she met Hill earlier that night and agreed to have sexual intercourse in exchange for money.

Afterward, investigators say the woman argued with Hill when he took his money back. That's when she called for Holden, who confronted Hill.

Officers from the Camden Police Department were called to the home and found Holden lying in a front room suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital.

Dig deeper:

Investigators in 2022 were notified that DNA database results identified Hill as a "high stringency match" for DNA samples taken the night of the crime.

The new lead prompted investigators to relocate witnesses from the 12-year-old murder and conclude that Kenyar Hill was responsible for the murder.