Christiana Mall shooting: 17-year-old charged in shooting as search for 2 more suspects continues, police say

NEWARK, Del. - Delaware State Police say a teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent shooting that sent shoppers running for safety at the Christiana Mall earlier this month. 

Authorities say the incident occurred on April 8 at 6:43 p.m. at the food court entrance to the mall. 

Troopers say an investigation revealed three male suspects began physically assaulting an 18-year-old as he was leaving the food court. The 18-year-old's two friends jumped into the physical altercation, leading to a large fight inside, officials say. 

According to officials, one suspect took out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, striking the 18-year-old and one of his 16-year-old friends multiple times in the torso and lower body. An 18-year-old standing on the sidewalk outside the mall was also struck by gunfire, police say. 

The suspects fled the scene after firing the shots, state police say. 

Troopers say they were able to identify one of the suspects,  a 17-year-old who turned himself in to police on Tuesday. 

The teen was charged with facilitating a riot, conspiracy and offensive touching, according to law enforcement authorities. 

Two additional suspects remain unidentified as the investigation continues. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 