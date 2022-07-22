'Christmas in July': How you can celebrate in the Delaware Valley this weekend
PHILADELPHIA - With Christmas just six months away, some are getting into the holiday spirit early, especially as a heatwave continues to bring sweltering temperatures to the Delaware Valley.
Here's how you can celebrate Christmas in July in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley this weekend.
Philadelphia Events
- Christmas in July in Chestnut Hill
- Christmas in July Bar Crawl
- Christmas in July at Shola Olunloyo
- Christmas in July: Dominic Piperno of Hearthside
- Christmas in July at Victory Taproom
Pennsylvania Events
- Christmas in July at Linwood Park
- Christmas in July Market
- Christmas in July: Meet & Greet with Santa
- Kids Night Out: Christmas in July
- Christmas in July at Color Me Mine
New Jersey Events
- Christmas-Ish in July Trivia Day
- Wildwood Crest Christmas in July Festival & Boat Parade
- Christmas in July Meet & Greet with Santa
- Christmas in July Car Show
- Christmas in July Luau Party