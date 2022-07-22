Expand / Collapse search

'Christmas in July': How you can celebrate in the Delaware Valley this weekend

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Sinking Spring, PA - December 15: A detail photo of a lit star on top of a Christmas tree decoration. Christmas holiday lights and decorations "Lights on Elwyn" at 216 Elwyn Ave in Sinking Spring, PA Wednesday evening December 15, 2021. Donations are

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - With Christmas just six months away, some are getting into the holiday spirit early, especially as a heatwave continues to bring sweltering temperatures to the Delaware Valley. 

Here's how you can celebrate Christmas in July in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley this weekend. 

Philadelphia Events

Pennsylvania Events

New Jersey Events

Delaware Events