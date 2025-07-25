Christmas in July: Embracing the heat with holiday cheer

The Brief The heat is not stopping people from finding ways to stay happy and cool, including celebrating Christmas in Jully. Even though it’s not December, that didn’t stop some folks from pretending like it was. Perhaps it was to get their minds off the blazing sun?



As temperatures soar and humidity lingers, residents are finding creative ways to beat the heat by celebrating Christmas in July. Despite the sweltering conditions, the festive spirit is alive and well, bringing joy to both young and old.

What we know:

The day has been marked by high temperatures, with the heat persisting even into the late evening. In response, some communities have decided to celebrate Christmas in July, bringing a touch of holiday cheer to the summer season. The event featured appearances by Santa Claus and the Grinch, much to the delight of children who received candy canes as early Christmas presents.

What they're saying:

Deshe Dunlap from Southwest Philly shared her approach to the day, saying "Well, I’m just taking everything slowly. I’m enjoying this time but at the same time I’m also just relaxing."

Santa Claus, visiting from the North Pole, advised, "Enjoy it now because it gets cold soon and then everyone is going to be complaining about how cold it is. So right now, we’re just enjoying this warm weather!"

Meanwhile, Mr. Grinch from Whoville found a silver lining in the heat, "Despite the heat? The heat, you know, it’s fun because everybody else is suffering together!"

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Local perspective:

In North Philly, Mason Bronson embraced the outdoor festivities, stating, "I love being outside regardless of the weather. I hate being cooped up inside and the heat shouldn’t stop you from having fun!"

Similarly, Net Jonz from West Philadelphia expressed her enthusiasm for skating, saying, "I love skating! I don’t mind the heat. I love it, I can’t wait for the summer to come in yeah!"

What you can do:

For those looking to enjoy the summer while staying safe, Jonz offers some practical advice, "Let me see what’s my secret? Drink a lot of water and then stay healthy and exercise!"

As the heat continues, it's important to stay hydrated and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Big picture view:

Christmas in July serves as a reminder to stay young at heart and find joy in unexpected places, even amidst challenging weather conditions. As the summer heat persists, embracing the festive spirit can provide a welcome distraction and a chance to create lasting memories.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, and keep the holiday spirit alive, no matter the season!