Christmas traditions live on with holiday treats at Termini Bros. in South Philly

Folks were lined up outside of Termini Brothers in South Philly at 3 a.m. Christmas Eve to get a taste of the pastries some busy elves baked with love!

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej stopped by to hear the nostalgic stories of people who have traveled ways to visit Termini Bros. and have been doing so as a Christmas Eve tradition for years.

The tradition started 102 years ago, way back in 1921 with Vince Termini Senior’s father, who handed the reins over to him.

Hundreds of families have been lining up for decades to get their hands on the decadent cannolis and other mouth-watering delicacies at Termini Bros.

From at least 17 different cannolis, carrot cake, tiramisu, and chocolate covered bananas, people are sure to satisfy their sweet tooth.

"Been coming here since I was five years old," said Gary Wojciechowski, Franklinville, NJ. "I’m 40 now, so it’s 35 years I’ve been coming. My sister's been coming at least 35 years as well, so this is why we always come on Christmas Eve!"

"Our mom brought us here since we were little," said Danielle Salario of Mullica Hill. "I mean Gary used to sit with Pop Termini and just hang out when he was alive."

Liz Bales started her own tradition long before her daughter Reece was even a glimmer in her eye.

"So we’ve been coming every year since she was born and before about 20 years she’s 14 now and it’s our favorite part of Christmas. It’s the party that is thrown for the city of Philadelphia!" said Liz Bales of Malvern.

14-year-old Reese Dellangelo was super excited to hear the Quaker City string band play.

"We haven’t been here in a couple years because of the pandemic, and I have really missed it," said Dellangelo. "Especially the band. It’s my favorite. Waiting in the line is better than anything you know. "

Another family also makes the annual trek from Delaware and even turned a guy from Virginia into a true believer!

"It’s a great experience and I never had anything like this going up so it’s really something exciting to look forward to a week we get together the night before and hang out and then have a good time and then head to head out early in the morning to go do this!" said > Justin Jewelll, Virginia native.

"This is something I always did with my family. My uncle and I we started doing it when I was eight years old and so it’s just they’re delicious and we love them it’s just something every Christmas Eve morning. We get up super early and we do it and then it just kind of keeps getting passed down," said Candice Jewell of Wilmington.

Mr. Termini says he hopes this Christmas tradition continues for another 100 years and he hopes to be around for many more years to come!

"Well, I’m happy to the families growing. They come when their kids are small their children and then I see them grow up!" said Vince Termini Senior.