Prosecutor: Cinnaminson police officer pleads guilty to using resources to get info on woman from OnlyFans

A Cinnaminson police officer is facing charges connected with records tampering as authorities say he used his law enforcement position to get information about a woman he met online.

According to the Burlington County Acting Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, 41-year-old Kevin Bohn pled guilty to falsifying or tampering with records.

Authorities say he must leave his position and he is banned from public employment in New Jersey after an investigation revealed he inappropriately used his law enforcement resources to gain personal information about a woman he met on the website OnlyFans.

Investigators say Bohn used a restricted law enforcement database to run searches on the woman and her relatives.

Authorities also say Bohn, who worked with the Cinnaminson Township Police Department for more than 17 years, created incident numbers for the searches and closed the cases in an effort to conceal what he had done.

Detectives from the prosecutor's office investigated the case.

Bohn is scheduled to be sentenced on August 19.