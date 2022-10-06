City of Philadelphia offers formal apology for running experiements on inmates at Holmesburg Prison

article

The City of Philadelphia has issued a formal apology for experiments conducted by the University of Pennsylvania at the Holmesburg Prison in Philadelphia decades ago.

According to the city, the experiments were conducted from the 1950s to the 1970s and purposely exposed incarcerated individuals to pharmaceuticals, viruses, fungus, asbestos and dioxin, a component of Agent Orange.

Many of the incarcerated individuals who were experimented on were Black men who were illiterate, awaiting prosecution and attempting to save enough money to make bail.

"While this happened many decades ago, we know that the historical impact and trauma of this practice of medical racism has extended for generations - all the way through to the present day. One of our Administration's priorities is to rectify historic wrongs while we work to build a more equitable future, and to do that, we must reckon with past atrocities. That is why our Administration today, on behalf of the City of Philadelphia, is addressing this shameful time in Holmesburg's history," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "Without excuse, we formally and officially extend a sincere apology to those who were subjected to this inhumane and horrific abuse. We are also sorry it took so long to hear these words."

