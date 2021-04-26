UPenn issues apology to MOVE for using member remains in anthropology classes

The University of Pennsylvania apologized to members of MOVE Monday, for using the remains of one of the group’s members as a case study in anthropology classes.

Members of the West Philadelphia-based organization rejected the apology at a news conference, saying it’s 36 years late.

MOVE said it’s empty words by, what they call, an untrustworthy institution.

The city bombed the MOVE compound on Osage Avenue in 1985.

The group said they’re still demanding justice for the 11 people who died, including children.

"Not only did they kill my children, kill my sisters and brothers, but they have desecrated what they say are their remains. Defiled them and had them hidden away, on exhibit as a learning tool for their students," J. Africa exclaimed.

Penn also released a statement saying, in part:

"We understand the importance of reuniting the remains with the family and we are working now to find a respectful, consultative resolution. In all of this, we are constantly bearing in mind that human remains need to be treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve."

