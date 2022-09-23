Everett Beauregard: Reward offered, video released in 'unprovoked murder' of Temple University grad

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of a Temple University graduate.

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of North 35th Street around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police.

Officials say Everett Beauregard, 23, left a friend's event in South Philadelphia and used public transportation to get home, getting off of a train in the area of 34th and Market Streets.

(Family Photo)

He was going to walk the rest of his way to his apartment north on 35th Street in the direction of the residence, authorities say.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspect walk past Beauregard before immediately firing as his back is turned.

According to police, Beauregard was struck one time in the back of the neck, severing his spinal chord.

After Beauregard collapses, the offender begins running, but fires another shot at the victim as he lay on the ground.

Police say the suspect was captured on video surveillance lingering in the area around 11:21 p.m. before encountering the Temple University graduate.

Police initially thought the shooting was an attempted robbery, but now say it was an "unprovoked murder."

Following the news of Beuaregard's death, Temple University released a statement, saying:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Temple alumnus Everett Beauregard, who was killed in West Philadelphia last night. It is the latest example of the senseless and harrowing gun violence epidemic that continues to grip both this city and this country. Everett had just become Temple Made in June, which only further magnifies the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. He had a very bright future ahead of him, and it is beyond disheartening knowing we will no longer be able to watch him soar alongside his fellow Owls."

The young man's family also released a statement thanking people for their sympathy and asking for privacy.

"The Beauregard family would like to thank the outpouring of sympathy for the tragic shooting death of our beloved son Everett Beauregard. Everett was from Chester County, a Great Valley H.S. alum and recently graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and was in the process of finalizing plans to begin his MBA in the winter. He was very proud of his job and previous leadership role in support of the Democratic 2020 Presidential campaign."

Beauregard is survived by his mother, father, sister and extended family members throughout Pennsylvania and New England.