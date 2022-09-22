Man dies after being shot in the neck in Powelton, bullet strikes nearby apartment, police say

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 400 block of North 35th Street around 12:30 a.m.

Officials say officers received several 911 calls reporting a shooting.

Responding officers say they found an unresponsive 23-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with one gunshot wound to the neck.

Police transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m., per authorities.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, four spent shell casings were discovered near the victim.

Police say one bullet went through the first-floor window of a nearby apartment.

The apartment's two occupants were asleep during the time of the shooting and they were not injured, officials say.

Small says Drexel University police also responded, but the victim is not believed to be a student.

Police continue to investigate and say numerous private surveillance cameras will be evaluated as the investigation continues.