City of Philadelphia's new budget boosts affordable housing efforts with community development funding

Mayor Cherelle Parker's 2026 budget includes significant initiatives to preserve affordable housing across Philadelphia.

On Monday, city leaders celebrated new funding for Community Development Corporations (CDCs), non-profits that provide neighborhood services and assist with the development of affordable housing.

What we know:

Councilmember Gauthier emphasized the importance of CDCs in addressing the city's housing crisis.

"Community development corporations are going to be a key piece of getting out of that, a key piece of building more affordable housing and preserving the units they have," said Gauthier.

Construction is set to begin in the coming months at 10th and Vine Street for six new affordable housing units and a business storefront, aiming to keep regular citizens in Chinatown without displacement.

The Chinatown Development Corporation provides resources to help families access housing, healthcare, and services like tax assistance.

What they're saying:

Rising living costs have threatened to force residents out of their homes, a concern highlighted by Councilmember Landau.

"If we sit back and wait for major main street market rate developers to fix the problem, they won't because they haven't," said Landau.

John Chin, Executive Director of Chinatown CDC, noted the historical challenges faced by the community.

"This land has been vacant for 30 years because of the Vine Street Expressway that put a line through our community," said Chin.

Richie Lin, a Chinatown resident, shared his experiences growing up with limited housing options.

"My mom used to own a store and I lived in the basement; the conditions were pretty crappy," he said.

Lin also highlighted the importance of community support in overcoming language barriers.

"Language is a strong barrier, and if you don't know Chinese, English, or any language," Lin continued.

Other residents agree that the new housing units will help families stay connected to their community and culture.

What's next:

This project is one of many that city leaders say will be facilitated by grant funding in Chinatown.

Individual CDCs are also eligible for an additional $125,000 in flexible funding to address further community needs.

The initiative represents a significant step towards ensuring affordable housing and supporting the cultural fabric of Philadelphia's neighborhoods.