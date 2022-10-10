Claim to profane! Philadelphia named one of the most foul-mouthed cities in America

Hey Philadelphia, it's time to drop a few dollars in that swear jar!

The "City of Brotherly Love" has also been named one of the top "Cities That Swear the Most in the U.S.," according to a new survey by Preply.com.

Philadelphia tied for fourth place with Oklahoma City, Dallas and Indianapolis, averaging 25 swears per day per person. That's four more than the national average: 21 swears per day.

So if you find yourself walking down the streets of Philly with the little ones - you may want to cover their ears!