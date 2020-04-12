‘Clap Because We Care’ movement salutes healthcare workers

Applauding for healthcare professionals during a shift change has become a nationwide sensation called "Clap Because We Care."

This endearing salute to the doctors and nurses on the front lines of the deadly pandemic was on full display Sunday night in Center City.

Crashing pots and pans and the echoing ring of a cowbell rained down from the balcony of residents near Washington Square Park during a 7 p.m. shift change at Jefferson Hospital.

“It’s very gratifying," Vic Compher said. "The people here are very appreciative of all the essential workers, caregivers, and health care workers who are taking risks on everyone's behalf."

The idea, which began in New York, asks participants to record their salute to healthcare workers and share it online. Some stick with the traditional round of applause, while others have sung to the healthcare heroes.

“I think overwhelming is the only way I can describe it because you don’t do this job for the praise," nurse Debbie Pawlicki said. "But it’s nice to be recognized it’s nice to know you are appreciated for everything you do"

Advertisement

FOX 29 wants to see you and your loved ones cheer on our healthcare heroes. Upload your videos to social media using the hashtag #ClapBecauseWeCarePHL.

RELATED

First COVID-19 patient taken off ventilator at LVH-Muhlenberg discharged from hospital

Neighboring police departments applaud Bryn Mawr healthcare providers during shift change

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP