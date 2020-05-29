CNN crew released after being arrested while reporting live in Minneapolis

article

Minnesota State Police have released the CNN crew that had been arrested while reporting on the unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Reporter Omar Jimenez was live on the air when police approached the crew and told them to move. Jimenez expressed intent to comply and asked officers where the crew should relocate.

"Put us back where you want us. We're getting out of your way," Jimenez could be heard saying. "Just let us know, and we've got you."

An officer informed him that he was under arrest. CNN's camera continued broadcasting as the crew was hauled away.

The experience of Jimenez, an Afro-Latino, is in sharp contrast to that of Josh Campbell, a white reported from CNN. Campbell said he was stationed just a block or so away from where police confronted Jimenez.

Campbell said law enforcement approached him, but didn't ask him to move or arrest him once he identified himself as a journalist.

CNN said police informed a producer that the crew had been arrested for not following orders.

The network issued the following statement:

"A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves - a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately."

Governor Tim Walz apologized to CNN and said he is working to have the crew released, the network reported.

Minneapolis erupted into unrest after video surfaced of an officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd. Four officers involved lost their jobs, but protesters have demanded the former officers be charged.

Peaceful demonstrations eventually deteriorated into looting and vandalism, with several buildings in the city being set ablaze.

This story was reported from Atlanta.