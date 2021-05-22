CNN drops Rick Santorum over disparaging comments regarding Native American culture

article

CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and current TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture.

He sparked controversy in an April 23 speech before the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization. Santorum said immigrants created a nation based on the Judeo-Christian ethic from a blank slate.

"We birthed a nation from nothing," he said. "Yes, there were Native Americans, but there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture."

The comment prompted Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, to call him "an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform."

"To correct the record, what European colonizers found in the Americas were thousands of complex, sophisticated, and sovereign tribal nations, each with millennia of distinct cultural, spiritual and technological development," she wrote in a statement.

Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum or potentially face a boycott from more than 500 tribal nations and its allies worldwide.

Santorum later said on Chris Cuomo’s CNN show that he "misspoke" in the sense that it wasn’t clear that he was speaking in the context of the founding of the United States government.

"People say I’m trying to dismiss what happened to the Native Americans," he said. "Far from it. The way we treated Native Americans was horrific. It goes against every bone and everything I’ve ever fought for as a leader in the Congress."

On CNN, Santorum was a senior political commentator who was often tasked with giving the Republican point of view during campaign coverage.