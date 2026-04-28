Townhouse fire in Gloucester Township under investigation

Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning at a townhome community in Gloucester Township.

No casualties have been reported so far, but investigators from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office were on the scene.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to Freedom Way in Gloucester Township around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a house fire.

A massive emergency response gathered along the otherwise quiet street, including a unit from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The fire was eventually brought under control, but the damage left behind by the blaze was visible from the street.

What we don't know:

No injuries have been reported so far.

It's unknown how the fire started.