Crash involving pedestrian closes Valley Road in Hockessin: police

The Brief Valley Road in Hockessin is closed between Southwood Road and Evanson Road after a crash involving a pedestrian. Police are investigating and expect more road closures and a larger police presence. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.



Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have closed Valley Road between Southwood Road and Evanson Road as they investigate a crash involving a pedestrian, according to police.

What we know:

Police say a crash involving a pedestrian happened on Valley Road between Southwood Road and Evanson Road. Officers are on the scene and the road is currently shut down in both directions.

Drivers in the area should expect road closures and delays.

Police say there will be an increased police presence in the area as they work on the investigation.

Road closures and public safety reminders

Police have not released details about the cause of the crash or the condition of the pedestrian. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Police are asking drivers to avoid Valley Road between Southwood Road and Evanson Road and to use alternate routes for now.

The public should expect several road closures in the area and follow police instructions for safety.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared information about the people involved in the crash or how long the road will remain closed.