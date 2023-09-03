Coach Joe Kennedy teases his next act after his Supreme Court victory and return to football

There may be bigger things in store for Coach Joe Kennedy, assistant football coach in Bremerton, Washington, after his triumphant return to the high school football field following his Supreme Court victory in 2022 and his reinstatement to his coaching position earlier this year.

In a revealing on-camera interview with FOX News this weekend — right after he returned to coaching after his eight-year battle — he suggested he is prayerfully and carefully considering his next move in life.

"Is the ministry something that's on your mind, potentially, at some point for you?" Fox News Digital asked Kennedy.

"Yes, it is. It's been weighing on our hearts quite a bit," he replied, referencing both himself and his wife, Denise. "We have traveled around the United States. We speak at different events."

"And it seems like people are really hungry to rally behind something," said Kennedy. "People need just a little inspiration. And millions of Americans stood up alongside me [during his legal battle against the Bremerton School District to reclaim his coaching job]. We weren't alone in this fight from the very beginning."

Coach Joe Kennedy speaks to Fox News Digital about the past eight years, which he said were very challenging — but now that he's been able to return to the football field as a coach, he feels he's finally finished the fight. Today, he's considering h Expand

And "I've always felt very comforted in knowing that so many people were supporting this from all different sides."

He added, "This was an American thing. It was a First Amendment thing. And of course, it was also a religious thing. So everybody of every faith wanted this to go through and to see it to the end."

In 2015, Kennedy lost his job with the Bremerton School District as an assistant high school football coach. He was fired because of his practice of saying a silent prayer on the 50-yard line after games — which turned into a professional, cultural, legal and constitutional battle played out in front of the American public and in the highest court in the land.

On June 27, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Coach Kennedy, and on March 8, 2023, Kennedy was officially reinstated as assistant coach at Bremerton High School.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bremerton school board reaches nearly $2M settlement with praying football coach Joe Kennedy

True to his promise ahead of Friday's game, he again took a knee — doing so by himself on his first day back — and prayed during the game on Sept. 1 for being back on the field. He said he had been working for, and waiting for, eight years for that moment.

Now, beyond the gridiron, he's praying about his next "career" play.

"There's just something about going out there and being the light," he told Fox News Digital. "And I think it's a great way of putting it — being the light out in the world like we're supposed to be."

He shared his caveat on this: "I never wanted to be the big blasting light that blinds you. But I wanted people to be able to see the light through me and by my actions — instead of through just what I say."

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy takes a knee in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after his legal case, Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District, was argued before the court on April 25, 2022 in Expand

Kennedy spoke of the areas in which he'd like to improve in his faith and helping others.

In regard to his next move in life, he said that he and his wife have "talked about doing some missionary work. My wife's never traveled overseas. I mean, being in the military, in the Marines — we traveled all over," he added. "We saw what the rest of the world was like, and we're so spoiled here as Americans. And I would like to be able to have her experience that and then come back here and really work for God."

RELATED: After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it

He added, "I don't know if that's just us or joining somebody else's team, but we want to be able to support as many people as we can and help as many people as we can — maybe in marriages."

He referenced that, given his legal battles, "we were both in really tough places, and we made it through it. And our marriage is so much stronger, and we haven't stopped smiling at each other" since then, he said.

"You see people fighting in their marriages," he said, . "Maybe we could help with that. And also with kids. Our heart is really with young people. And, you know, you hear about all the violence. You hear about all the suicides and the mental state of kids today," he added.

RELATED: Local law enforcement concerned by rise of teenagers committing serious crimes

He said is wife is "100%" a "loving, nurturing" human being. "I'm more of, ‘Rub some dirt on and get your butt back in the game.’ So I think we complement each other well."

"I just don't know where it is or what it is yet. We're still trying to decide that. We have some great mentors in our life right now that are really helping us navigate that to see what is next in our life," said Kennedy.

In the state of Washington in 2015, Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joseph Kennedy was fired for kneeling on the field in prayer after games. He just returned to the game on Sept. 1, 2023 — after the Supreme Court ruled in his favor in Expand

And "I would love to follow up with you" and share the next moves, Kennedy said to Fox News Digital, once he's reached a decision.

Kennedy and his wife today live in Florida. He is staying in Bremerton temporarily right now while he works with the football team, he said.