Coach Monty Williams, Pistons agree to massive, long-term deal

After Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams was fired a few weeks ago, speculation ran rampant about his next landing spot, but with $21 million still owed to him, the possibility of him in Detroit looked like a long shot.

Apparently, Pistons owner Tom Gores made Williams an offer he couldn't refuse, luring him out of in-action and putting the 2022 Coach of the Year right back into the mix-- as the new head coach in Detroit, The Associated Press first reported Wednesday night that the team has reached an agreement with Williams.

The Pistons deal has been reported by ESPN to be six years, for more than $78 million. The news has Pistons fans grinning from ear to ear, especially after a whole decade of futility.

"You've got a young and talented roster with potential," said analyst Tim McCormick. "Now you've got a proven coach that checks so many boxes that I think are important for the Pistons, and he had so much success with young players - Bridges and Cam Johnson were great under him. But also the majority of the success was Chris Paul and Devin Booker. He really made a guard-friendly offense and I just smile when I think of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivy in this system."

McCormick said the move brings instant credibility.

"I just feel like this is going to energize the organization. It's going to energize the fans. There's juice here, and that is something this franchise needed. We needed juice after 17 wins.

"I think that Monty Williams is a no-nonsense guy. He just relates to players. He was a good NBA player, Coach of the Year in 2022, and one of the most lucrative deals that we've ever seen. I like the fact that he's been a head coach, a high-level head coach that has played for championships. And the other candidates were fine, but they didn't bring as much juice as Monty Williams."

