Coast Guard searching for sailboat with 2 aboard that departed from Cape May

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a sailboat with two people aboard that launched from Cape May over a week ago and never reached its destination in Florida.

Officials say the 30-foot Catalina sailboat named 'Atrevida II' set sail from Cape May on Dec. 3 en route to Marathon, Florida with Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso abaord.

The boat, according to authorities, was last seen on Dec. 3 when it departed from Oregon Inlet in North Carolina on its way to Jupiter, Florida.

The coast guard believes the sailboat, bearing a tag of NJ7033HN, may have stopped in Morehead City, North Carolina.

Anyone with information about the sailboat or its passengers is asked to contact the Coast Guard's Atlantic Command Center immediately.