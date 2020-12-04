Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater near Cape May

article

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who went missing when a fishing boat capsized Thursday afternoon off the coast of Cape May.

Coast Guard members patrolling the Delaware Bay received reports of a capsized 32-inch fishing vessel around 2 p.m. Officials say a passerby pulled one person from aboard but was unable to locate the second victim.

The Coast Guard deployed a fleet of search and rescue vehicles to look for the man, including a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter and a 45-foot response boat. Officials called off the search after 30 hours and 700 square miles covered.

“The decision to suspend a search and rescue case is one the hardest we make in the Coast Guard. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the family in this difficult time,” Commander Brett Workman said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Delaware Bay watchstanders at 215-271-4940.

